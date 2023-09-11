News you can trust since 1877
Clockwise from top left, Catcote Road, West View Road, Brenda Road and Stephen Street.Clockwise from top left, Catcote Road, West View Road, Brenda Road and Stephen Street.
Hartlepool’s noisiest streets: 14 roads which received the most noise complaints in 2022

Latest figures for noise complaints across town have been released.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th Sep 2023, 14:37 BST

Information obtained by the Hartlepool Mail under freedom of information laws showed that 510 noise complaints were made to Hartlepool Borough Council in 2022, 191 of which related to animal noise.

The second most common cause of complaints was loud music and television noise with 101 complaints, followed by 41 complaints for building noise and 37 for people noise.

The list of complaints also included complaints against drone noise, machinery and bells.

Here is a list of every street in Hartlepool that received five or more noise complaints last year, ranked from the most to the least number of complaints.

19 complaints

1. York Road

19 complaints Photo: Frank Reid

13 complaints

2. Middleton Road

13 complaints Photo: Frank Reid

10 complaints

3. Stockton Road

10 complaints Photo: Frank Reid

Eight complaints

4. Greenland Road

Eight complaints Photo: Frank Reid

