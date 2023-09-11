Latest figures for noise complaints across town have been released.

Information obtained by the Hartlepool Mail under freedom of information laws showed that 510 noise complaints were made to Hartlepool Borough Council in 2022, 191 of which related to animal noise.

The second most common cause of complaints was loud music and television noise with 101 complaints, followed by 41 complaints for building noise and 37 for people noise.

The list of complaints also included complaints against drone noise, machinery and bells.

Here is a list of every street in Hartlepool that received five or more noise complaints last year, ranked from the most to the least number of complaints.

1 . York Road 19 complaints

2 . Middleton Road 13 complaints

3 . Stockton Road 10 complaints