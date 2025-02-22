Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A picture framer thought to be Hartlepool’s oldest shop keeper is finally shutting up shop at the age of 84.

Jimmy Gettings, who runs shop La Mirage, has been preserving people’s treasured mementos for nearly 35 years and been a permanent fixture on Murray Street for 17 years.

But, after continuing to work well past retirement age, including being diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and 2020’s Covid pandemic, he will be putting up the “shop closed” sign for the final time in April.

Jimmy, who has built up a loyal customer base including numerous celebrities over the years, told the Mail: “I will miss the place.

Jimmy Gettings outside of his shop La Mirage in Alma Street, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

“I will miss the people. I have got some fantastic customers. Over the years, the same people kept coming all the time.”

Jimmy, a granddad and great-grandfather, originally from the Headland, took up picture framing in 1990.

Prior to that he worked in a multitude of jobs including on a farm, at the local steelworks, Durham Paper Mill, Hartlepool Laundry and as a printer at Decoflex.

Jimmy also spent spent six years in the Army serving abroad in Cyprus and Berlin.

Jimmy at work inside his shop. Picture by FRANK REID

"I always wanted to work for myself,” he said.

As a picture framer he has previously had shops on Elwick Road and in the shopping centre before relocating to Murray Street where he has occupied several shops.

Famous customers have included former Coronation Street actor Les Battersby and ex-Pools players including Tony Parry and Joe Allon.

Jimmy, a die-hard Hartlepool United fan, said: “We do anything in a frame: medals, paintings, football shirts.

Jimmy Gettings pictured at his shop in 2012.

"Some are as big as a window. The biggest thing I’ve ever done was a complete Army uniform.”

Following doctors’ orders after his cancer diagnosis, Jimmy cut down on his hours but refused to give up working.

"It keeps you going,” he said.

As to whether he is the oldest trader in Hartlepool he said: “I don’t know, but I’m definitely the oldest one in this street.”

He says the cost of running the businesses has got too much.

Jimmy is now looking forward to working in his garden and holidays with partner Paddy Horsley.

The couple are regular visitors to Bulgaria where they previously helped orphanages in the country through the Hartlepool and District Bulgarian Orphanage Trust.

La Mirage will close on April 4.