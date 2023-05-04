Seaton Carew FC have Hartlepool’s only pan-ability side and have enjoyed fantastic glory moments along with all the fun times since they were created ten years ago.

The pan-ability programme, which allows more opportunities for disabled people to get involved in football, sees the team play in the North-East Ability Counts League at Middlesbrough or Sunderland on Sundays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seaton Carew are keen to offer disability football for the long term but the side is finding it because of increased costs running.

The Seaton Carew pan-ability football team line up in their new kit supplied by Seaton Carew FC and kit suppliers DCD Teamwear.

The main expense is travel and care on match days, totalling more than £1,000 per season, and is required before being affiliated to a league once more.

Mike Sengelow, team coach and a parent of one of the players, is looking for help to raise funds for new travel and leisure coats, which will display a company logo and will be promoted on the club's social media platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike, 75, said: “Coming back to football after the recent absence due to the pandemic has shown how much the players and their families rely on them being part of the team.

“I am determined to continue coaching the team for as many years as possible and would like to thank the club and DCD for the recent contribution of kit for the team.”

The team celebrate picking up a trophy presented to them by Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year Seaton Carew’s pan-ability squad became league champions and the Rotary Club’s five-a-side winner.

They were presented the award by one of the UK’s greatest Paralympian athletes Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson.

Seaton Carew FC’s vice-chairman, Carl Sweeting, said: "It is vital to us that we ensure the long-term future of our Pan Ability Team.

“An important part of our long-term plan is for us to be as inclusive as we possibly can as a club, we have recently built our girls and ladies section and the club is going in the right direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can’t thank Mike enough for the work he has put in over the years to ensure we have been able to offer this to the community.”