A number of Hartlepool restaurant workers have been suddenly left jobless after the news broke that a popular global pizza restaurant chain had entered administration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pizza Hut, in The Lanyard, Hartlepool, closed its doors to the public on Monday, October 20, after the company fell into administration.

Jack Twydale, a staff member at the Hartlepool store, said: “I arrived for work as scheduled at 9am this morning with no sign of anything unusual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then a Teams meeting was called for 9.30am where we were given the news that we had to stop working immediately as the store was closing.

Pizza Hut, in The Lanyard, Hartlepool, closed its doors to the public on Monday, October 20, after the company fell into administration.

“So within an hour of arriving at the store, we'd gone from business as usual to closing permanently.”

DC London Pie, the firm running Pizza Hut's dine-in restaurants, appointed administrators from corporate finance firm FTI on Monday, forcing scores of sites across the country to close.

Yum!, an American multinational fast food corporation which owns the global Pizza Hut business, agreed to rescue 64 restaurants although another 75 other sites were excluded from the deal and face closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack, who worked at the restaurant for more than nine years, continued: “There was a webcast at 12.30 to explain what happens next.

"All staff at every Hut affected are being made redundant, effective immediately.

"There may be a handful of staff that are redistributed, but I don't know specifics.”

Two weeks ago, Hartlepool’s Pizza Hut made a change to its opening hours suggesting something “could happen in the future”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack said: “We felt that given the change in opening times two weeks ago, it could happen in the future. But not as quickly as this.”

Pizza Hut said in a statement: “Today we announce the acquisition of the Pizza Hut dine-in operations through a pre-packaged administration after FTI was announced today as administrators of DC London Pie Limited, a franchisee of Pizza Hut dine-in restaurants.

“We are pleased to secure the continuation of 64 sites to safeguard our guest experience and protect the associated jobs.

"Approximately 2,259 team members will transfer to the new Yum! equity business, including above-restaurant leaders and support teams.”