Hartlepool’s Poolie Time Exchange needs your help at October fundraiser

The fundraiser will take place on Friday, October 7, at the South Durham Social Club, also known as The Steelies, in Westbourne Road.

There will be a raffle, tombola, drinks and entertainment from Mathews Entertainment DJ.

Project manager David Hunter said: “I have never come across a town so passionate about supporting and helping those in need. It’s just amazing.”

Left to right: Fay Campbell (volunteer shop manager), David Hunter (project manager) and Hannah Cawley (project coordinator), inside Poolie Time Exchange's new low-cost food shop, in York Road, Hartlepool.

This new low-cost food shop will help to ease any financial stresses as the cost of living crisis deepens and inflation reaches a 40-year high.

In an earlier conversation, David Hunter said: “In the coming months, electricity prices are going to fly up. Food prices are already flying up.”

David said: “The shop is not geared up to make a profit. In fact, I’m 99% sure there will be a significant loss. But we will make this up.”

The new low-cost food shop expects to make any shortfalls through its waste and shop businesses.

Poolie Time Exchange low-cost food shop in York Road, Hartlepool.

The shop will also be taking donations throughout the year including dried cans, hygiene and sanitary products and cleaning supplies.

Local allotments will be contributing by donating fresh produce which will be sold at a very low price, with all profits going towards buying more food to re-stock the shelves.

Poolie Time Exchange was set up during lockdown and has since grown to encompass over 50 employers and volunteers.

During the pandemic, Poolie Time delivered 31,847 hot meals and over 11,000 grocery bags to households as part of their charity scheme.

David Hunter, project manager, inside Poolie Time Exchange's new low-cost food shop in York Road, Hartlepool.

Over the next six months, David Hunter, Hannah Cowley, project coordinator and Fay Campbell, volunteer shop manager, said they hope the shop will expand to sell more fresh produce and even frozen food.

David added that they are always looking towards the future and deciding what is next on the agenda.

The shop will open in mid-October from 10am to 4pm from Wednesdays-Fridays, subject to change depending on demand.

Entry to the fundraising event is any non-perishable food item.

Hannah Cawley, project coordinator, inside Poolie Time Exchange's low-cost food shop in York Road, Hartlepool.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/poolietimeexchange/ or https://www.facebook.com/groups/poolietimeexchange/.

Fay Campbell, volunteer shop manager, inside of Poolie Time Exchange's low-cost food shop in York Road, Hartlepool.