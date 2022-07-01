Hartlepool's population is getting older

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show there were 18,300 people aged 65 and over living in the town on census day – March 21, 2021 – up from 15,598 in 2011.

That means the proportion of over-65s in the area rose over the last decade – from 16.8% to 19.8% of the population.

The figures also show there were 32,300 people aged 29 and under living in the area, accounting for 35% of the population – down from 34,398 (37%) in 2011.

A breakdown of Hartlepool's population has been revealed in 2021 Census figures.

Of them, 10,000 were under the age of 10.

This trend is reflected across England and Wales as a whole.

There were 11.1 million over-65s in 2021 – 18.6% of the population – up from 9.2 million in 2011 (16.4%) and 7.3 million (15.0%) 40 years ago.

The ONS say more data from the 2021 census will be published in stages over the next two years including figures on ethnicity, religion, the labour market, education and housing plus.

The Census, which is used to understand how the UK's population changes over time, also shows the balance of men and women across the country.

Earlier figures show that, in Hartlepool, 48.4% of the population was male and 51.7% was female last year – respectively, this compares to 48.6% and 51.4% 10 years ago.