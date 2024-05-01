Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents were also urged to keep their windows closed because of the stench.

Raby Road remains closed on Wednesday morning between The Grand Hotel and Museum Road with firefighters still at the scene.

The former Engineers' Social Club, in Raby Road, Hartlepool, the day after a fire on April 30.

Eight Cleveland Fire Brigade crews from as far away as Saltburn attended the incident at its height.

The brigade confirmed on Wednesday morning that there are no casualties.

A statement added: “The incident has scaled down to one fire engine which is currently in attendance to dampen down the area.

“Investigations will take place to determine the cause once the incident has fully concluded.”

Firefighters tackle the blaze at the former Engineers' Social Club, in Raby Road, Hartlepool, on April 30.

Cleveland Police, who also attended the fire on Tuesday night, have been contacted for comment.

The derelict club is due to be demolished and turned into shops and housing as part of a £25m plan to transform the wider area.