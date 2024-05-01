Hartlepool's Raby Road is still closed as firefighters remain at scene of social club blaze
Large plumes of smoke could be seen rising across many parts of Hartlepool after flames erupted at the former Engineers’ Social Club, in Raby Road, Hartlepool, on Tuesday, April 30, at just before 7.30pm.
Residents were also urged to keep their windows closed because of the stench.
Raby Road remains closed on Wednesday morning between The Grand Hotel and Museum Road with firefighters still at the scene.
Eight Cleveland Fire Brigade crews from as far away as Saltburn attended the incident at its height.
The brigade confirmed on Wednesday morning that there are no casualties.
A statement added: “The incident has scaled down to one fire engine which is currently in attendance to dampen down the area.
“Investigations will take place to determine the cause once the incident has fully concluded.”
Cleveland Police, who also attended the fire on Tuesday night, have been contacted for comment.
The derelict club is due to be demolished and turned into shops and housing as part of a £25m plan to transform the wider area.