Hartlepool's RNLI go to aid of broken down fishing boat 1.5 miles out to sea
Hartlepool’s lifeboat service helped to bring a fishing boat safely back to the shore after it suffered a breakdown at sea.
A 15ft fishing boat with two people on board suffered mechanical failure around 1.5 miles off Steetley Pier on Monday evening.
Hartlepool RNLI was paged at 7.43pm and the inshore lifeboat Solihull launched at 8pm.
Using a backup outboard engine the fishing boat slowly made its own way to Hartlepool Marina escorted by the RNLI.
The inshore lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station at 9pm.