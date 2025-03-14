A Hartlepool primary school has received a glowing report from education inspectors following its most recent inspection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rossmere Academy, in Catcote Road, Hartlepool, received a positive Ofsted report following its January 21-22 inspection.

While Ofsted inspections no longer include an overall effectiveness grade, in its last graded inspection in 2022 the school received a “good” Ofsted rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new report now begins: “Rossmere Academy has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection.”

Rossmere Academy, in Catcote Road, Hartlepool, received a positive Ofsted report following its inspection in January. Pictured is head teacher Caroline Reed and pupils Joshua, Emmi, Arabella and Aaron.

It adds: “Pupils enjoy coming to this inclusive school. They learn well in the kind and friendly environment which exists at Rossmere.

"Pupils appreciate the positive working relationships they have with the staff in school.”

Rossmere Academy “helps children to get off to a strong start in the early years" and, as pupils grow, they “understand increasingly what it means to Be Rossmere”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report states: “They are active in their contributions to school life.

Rossmere Academy head teacher Caroline Reed proudly holds the school's Ofsted report following its most recent inspection in January.

"Pupils enjoy electing those who represent them on the junior leadership team. With support, this team and others, such as digital leaders, plan activities to enrich other pupils’ experiences.

"Pupils enjoy the range of clubs available, particularly sporting activities.

"Older pupils are supported with after school clubs at a local secondary school to help them prepare for life beyond Rossmere.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its last inspection, “pupils’ attendance has improved”, with staff working “effectively with pupils and families to help them understand the importance of being in school and remove barriers to this.”

The report also states how “many parents appreciate the clear communication they receive about their children’s progress.”

Ofsted did give the school one area in which to improve, however, stating that “the school should improve pupils’ understanding and use of spoken language throughout the curriculum”.

Caroline Reed, head teacher at Rossmere Academy, said: “All at Rossmere Academy and Extol Trust are delighted by the content of this report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We pride ourselves on being inclusive and offering amazing experiences for all children at Rossmere and to have that recognised by the Ofsted inspector is great.

"The positive behaviour and attitudes of children at Rossmere is partly as a result of the fantastic relationships we build with families.

"They should also take pride in the comments throughout the report about their amazing children.”