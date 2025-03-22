A High Street bank has announced that it is axing its counter service at its Hartlepool branch.

The change at Santander, in York Road, will take place later this year and follows a recent review of how local customers are now banking.

The “counter free” approach will also be adopted at 17 other branches nationwide and follows the company’s decision earlier this week to close 95 branches.

Santander, however, insists that “all other services will stay the same” in Hartlepool.

Explaining its decision to close the counter in York Road, Santander said 93% of its local customers “already use a variety of ways to do their banking”.

It added: “75% of our branch customers use our online, mobile or telephone banking services.

“19% of our branch customers also use another Santander branch.”

The figures cover the period from July to December of last year.

The decision, which takes effect from Monday, July 14, means that the bank’s nearest branches with counter services are at least 12 miles away in Stockton and Middlesbrough.