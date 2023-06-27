St Peter's headteacher Vikki Wilson celebrates with children after the school's "good" Ofsted report.

St Peter’s Elwick Church of England Primary School, in Elwick Village, was rated “outstanding” for its behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management as well as “good” in the quality of education and early years provision.

Its overall “good” verdict – the second highest of four grades – was its first since it became an academy in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also rated “good” at its previous full inspection in 2015.

The latest report states: “Pupils benefit from a curriculum that prepares them well for life. They are encouraged to make links between their learning and future careers.”

Inspectors from the Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted) say school leaders are “determined to ensure that the curriculum is ambitious and relevant for all pupils”.

The report continues: "Wherever possible, learning is underpinned by practical experiences, trips and visitors. This helps pupils to engage with and enjoy their education.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds: "From the very beginning, pupils learn how to behave and show respect for others. Pupils behave well all the time.”

St Peter’s school, which is part of the Northern Lights Learning Trust, has only been given one area for improvement.

Inspectors state: “Although the curriculum has been thoughtfully designed and sequenced, the curriculum in some subjects are not currently consistently embedded. As a result, pupils sometimes cannot recall what they have learned, so they are unable to build on it successfully.”

The school has welcomed the report.

Vikki Wilson, who become headteacher in September 2022 after serving as deputy head, paid tribute to the foundations of success laid before her promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “It’s credit to a team of dedicated people – and our amazing children – that our school is in such a good position and we are all thrilled by such a positive inspection report.”

Executive headteacher Carole Bradley said: “I am extremely proud to be the executive head of St. Peter’s. I get the opportunity to work with amazing, committed staff and wonderfully confident pupils, as recognised by Ofsted.”