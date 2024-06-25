Hartlepool's Stockton Road is 'passable with care' after temporary closure due to shop's 'structural damage'
Cleveland Police initially announced on the evening of Monday, June 24, that Stockton Road, in Hartlepool, was fully closed between its junctions with Westbourne Road and York Road “due to concerns regarding structural damage at Dubai barbers”.
The force said the measure was taken to “reduce any risk to passing pedestrians or motorists”.
They later announced at 11.48pm that the road was “now passable with care”.
The second statement said: “Thank you to all motorists and residents affected for their patience while police and partners dealt with the situation.”
Fencing has been placed around the premises with the shop remaining shut on Tuesday morning.