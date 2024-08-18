Hartlepool's Summerhill Country Park retains international quality award
The 100-acre site, which is run by Hartlepool Borough Council’s Active Hartlepool Service, has once again been awarded Green Flag status.
The Green Flag Awards Scheme is managed by Keep Britain Tidy and recognises well managed, clean and safe parks and green spaces.
Summerhill has held a Green Flag since 2008.
Councillor Gary Allen, the chair of the council’s adult and community based services committee, said: “This is a fantastic achievement and I’d like to congratulate the staff and volunteers at Summerhill whose continuing hard work and commitment make it such a welcoming place.
“The site is a wonderful asset for Hartlepool with its beautiful, natural open spaces and facilities such as the visitor centre and café, cycle track, children’s learn to cycle area, BMX track, boulder climbing park and children’s play areas.”