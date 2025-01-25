Whether you’re looking for fresh produce or homemade pies, there is an abundance of butchers in Hartlepool.
These average Google ratings are out of five and The Mail is not in a position to enter into a debate about the marks or quality of service on offer.
Scores will also fluctuate over time.
1. The Farm Shop, Murray Street
The Farm Shop has a 5 out of 5 star rating on Google with 6 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Roy Blyth Family Butchers, Catcote Road
Roy Blyth has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating on Google with 82 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid
3. H Taylor & Sons, Middle Street, Blackhall
H Taylor & Sons has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating on Google with 47 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid
4. M W Nowell, Elwick Road
M W Nowell has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating on Google with 21 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid
