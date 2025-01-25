Do you have a favourite butchers shop?Do you have a favourite butchers shop?
Hartlepool’s top 8 butchers according to Google

By Madeleine Raine
Published 25th Jan 2025, 04:45 BST
Do you have a favourite?

Whether you’re looking for fresh produce or homemade pies, there is an abundance of butchers in Hartlepool.

These average Google ratings are out of five and The Mail is not in a position to enter into a debate about the marks or quality of service on offer.

Scores will also fluctuate over time.

The Farm Shop has a 5 out of 5 star rating on Google with 6 reviews.

1. The Farm Shop, Murray Street

The Farm Shop has a 5 out of 5 star rating on Google with 6 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

Roy Blyth has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating on Google with 82 reviews.

2. Roy Blyth Family Butchers, Catcote Road

Roy Blyth has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating on Google with 82 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

H Taylor & Sons has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating on Google with 47 reviews.

3. H Taylor & Sons, Middle Street, Blackhall

H Taylor & Sons has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating on Google with 47 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

M W Nowell has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating on Google with 21 reviews.

4. M W Nowell, Elwick Road

M W Nowell has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating on Google with 21 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

