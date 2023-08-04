West View Primary School, in Davison Drive, have won the Eco Schools Green Flag Award with distinction.

The school had achieved the same accolade with merit only last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are absolutely over the moon,” headteacher Lauren Furness said.

West View Primary school pupils Amelia Pearson, Tommy Wilson, Leo Robinson and Eva Armes with the school's Eco award certificate and plaque./Photo: Frank Reid

"It is hard to get that, but I think we had a really good starting point, because our Eco lead had worked really hard with the Eco council to achieve the merit so they were quite clear on their actions this year.

"They knew what they needed to do in order to improve and reach the next level.

"We are really thrilled to be able to be recognised.”

In its feedback, Eco-Schools praised West View Primary for the “passion and pragmatism” that had informed their action plan and described the school’s work as “terrific”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prestigious accreditation is valid for one academic year and needs to be reviewed before renewal.

Miss Furness said: "We just want to keep building on the work that we’ve started.”

Children in the Eco group, led by nursery teacher Laura Wears, chose areas to focus on during the school area, with pupils taking part in a range of activities, including beach cleans.

The school has also helped recycle over 9,431kg of textiles through its clothing bank in just two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any unwanted clothes, shoes and textile items can be dropped off at the clothing bank container, which is located at the school’s main car park. The clothing is then resold, reused or recycled.

It also helps raise money for new resources at West View, with 30p going towards the school for each kilo of clothing.

"It’s still going really well. Everyone’s really supportive of it and uses it absolutely brilliantly,” Miss Furness added.

Speaking of the award, she added: "We are hoping that other people will be inspired by what they’ve seen as well.