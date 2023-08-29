News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepower partners with leading global networking provider to supply the town with affordable broadband solutions

A technology company has joined forces with a community group to support people without broadband access.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 29th Aug 2023, 12:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 12:02 BST

TP-Link is now working in partnership with not-for-profit Hartlepower to provide affordable internet solutions to homes across Hartlepool.

These include the sale of 4G routers at cost price as part of the Get Connected Project.

Hartlepower director Peter Gowland said: “Our team is essentially providing an online lifeline for some residents, and demand for our support continues to grow.

Peter Gowland, a director at Hartlepower.
"We know that many residents are still disconnected from key online services, such as doctor’s appointments and urgent banking support, and remain unable to engage with community support projects, such as a local food bank, or those offering online training to help individuals find work.

"It is 2023, digital inclusion should not be a luxury item. One could argue it’s a basic human right.”

Hartlepower was established to prevent or relieve poverty by providing grants, items and services to individuals in need and charitable organisations.

Kalam Meah, from TP-Link, said: “As a company, TP-Link is focused on making internet connectivity available to all and is very proud to be working alongside Hartlepower to achieve this in the Hartlepool area.

"Overall, TP-Link’s charity partnerships have reached multiple community groups with 5,000 routers having been provided to date.

"We will continue to do what we can to support other charities, reviewing each request on a case-by-case basis – and encourage registered charities to reach out to us.”

Mr Gowland added: “We are delighted to have been offered this vital support from TP-Link so we can continue making a very real difference to our community.”

