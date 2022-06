Cleveland Police are concerned for the welfare of Danielle Winter, 32, who is missing from the Throston area of town.

She is described as white with a tanned complexion and black hair which she often wears in a ponytail.

It is not known what Danielle was wearing when she was last seen.

Police have issued an appeal for help to trace Danielle Winter who is missing from the Throston area of Hartlepool.