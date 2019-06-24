Have you seen Philip? Police appeal to find 'vulnerable' Hartlepool teenager
Detectives are urgently trying to trace a Hartlepool teenager.
By Kevin Clark
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 10:01
Officers say Philip Twidale, 16, was last seen in the De Brus area of Hartlepool at 5am this morning, Monday, June 24.
Philip, who is described as ‘vulnerable’, is believed to be wearing a black Nike tracksuit and possibly riding a black pedal bike.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Anyone who may have seen or him or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 105717.