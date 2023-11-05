News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Have your say on the state of public transport in Hartlepool

A transport user group is appealing to Hartlepool people to come forward and share their experiences of public transport in the town.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 5th Nov 2023, 11:47 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 11:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hartlepower is gathering the views of residents with a view to launching a campaign for better transport links for young and old alike.

Dawn Robinson, an engagement worker with the group, said: “We’ve held a couple of well attended meetings already and it’s clear there is a great deal of dissatisfaction, especially with our bus network.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"That’s why we are so keen to gather as many thoughts and ideas as possible from Hartlepool people to help inform our campaign plan going forward.

The last meeting of the Hartlepool transport users group.The last meeting of the Hartlepool transport users group.
The last meeting of the Hartlepool transport users group.
Most Popular

"If you can please do come along to our next meeting and tell us what you think about public transport in our town.”

So far the group has heard from residents who have stated that the bus network in Hartlepool is failing to deliver services where they’re needed.

Lack of routes and access have been identified as the biggest concern.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Labour’s candidate to become Hartlepool’s next MP, Jonathan Brash, said after attending the group’s latest meeting: “It was great to attend the Transport Users Group supported by HartlePower.

"They’re working with local residents to take forward new ideas for making our public transport, especially our bus network, better for all. I’ll do everything I can to support their brilliant work.”

Everyone is welcome to attend their next meeting at the Central Hub, in York Road, Hartlepool, this Wednesday, November 8, at 5.30pm.

Got a story for the Mail? Submit your words, pictures and videos here

Related topics:HartlepoolLabour