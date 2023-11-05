Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepower is gathering the views of residents with a view to launching a campaign for better transport links for young and old alike.

Dawn Robinson, an engagement worker with the group, said: “We’ve held a couple of well attended meetings already and it’s clear there is a great deal of dissatisfaction, especially with our bus network.

"That’s why we are so keen to gather as many thoughts and ideas as possible from Hartlepool people to help inform our campaign plan going forward.

The last meeting of the Hartlepool transport users group.

"If you can please do come along to our next meeting and tell us what you think about public transport in our town.”

So far the group has heard from residents who have stated that the bus network in Hartlepool is failing to deliver services where they’re needed.

Lack of routes and access have been identified as the biggest concern.

Labour’s candidate to become Hartlepool’s next MP, Jonathan Brash, said after attending the group’s latest meeting: “It was great to attend the Transport Users Group supported by HartlePower.

"They’re working with local residents to take forward new ideas for making our public transport, especially our bus network, better for all. I’ll do everything I can to support their brilliant work.”

Everyone is welcome to attend their next meeting at the Central Hub, in York Road, Hartlepool, this Wednesday, November 8, at 5.30pm.