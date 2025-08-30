Britain’s youngest ever dialysis patient is looking for a new donor after she receiving the news that her transplanted kidney is beginning to fail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alice Frankland, who is 24 and from Hartlepool, was just seven when she received her first kidney transplant in 2008 after being on the organ donor waiting list for a number of years.

Her own kidneys did not form properly when she was a baby due to a disorder called renal osteodystrophy, which only affects one in a million children in the United Kingdom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice became Britain's youngest ever patient to go on dialysis at the age of just six months and has been undergoing a number of battles and complications ever since.

Alice Frankland, right, pictured with her mother, Nicola Frankland.

The transplant allowed Alice, who was previously known as Alice Skinner, to live a relatively normal life for 16 years until she was told she would need another transplant after her kidney had started to fail.

She said: “I was in total denial. I was 23 at the time and literally being told it was failing.

"You are always preparing for it. We are told from the start having a transplant isn’t a cure.

"You just never think it’s going to happen to you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It took me a few months to come around to it all and I’m back on dialysis now.”

Since starting dialysis again, Alice’s immune system has weakened and she has ben admitted to intensive care twice this year already.

Alice suffered a stroke back in May and needed brain surgery shortly after due to a build up of fluid on the brain.

She was just about to start a degree in nursing when she found out her kidney was failing although she still hopes that one day that she will be able to finally qualify in her chosen profession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is now looking for donors who have an O blood type who may be able to help her.

She said: “Even just in general, looking for an O blood type can be rare, but I also have a rare tissue type.”

If you think you are are able to help Alice, contact her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/aliceskinner01.