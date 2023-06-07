News you can trust since 1877
HD services return to Hartlepool households as new Bilsdale mast goes live

HD channels have returned for Hartlepool television viewers after temporary disruptions following the switch-on of the new Bilsdale mast.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 7th Jun 2023, 17:21 BST- 1 min read

Operator Arqiva has confirmed that the additional antenna supporting HD services from the new 300m mast has now been made live, returning HD services to anyone who may have lost them since the mast went live on May 22.

An Arqiva spokesperson said: “The latest antenna went live on Sunday 04 June and most equipment should automatically recognise that the services are available.

“However, a retune will not disrupt anyone’s services and instructions on how to do this can be found at https://www.bilsdalemast.co.uk/help-centre/retune-instructions/

An aerial view of the new Bilsdale transmitter mast.An aerial view of the new Bilsdale transmitter mast.
An aerial view of the new Bilsdale transmitter mast.
“This latest go-live means that almost all TV services that were present on the old Bilsdale mast have now been restored.

“Local TV will return in due course as well as radio. We will update on each of these services as they get closer.”

Anyone still experiencing issues with TV services relating to Bilsdale mast should call 0800 121 4828 before July 7.

