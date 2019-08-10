Hartlepool Carnival 2019 best dressed house, garden business competition. 1st in Best Garden Edward Gavillet and grandchildren Oliver (nine) and Freya Hind (four).

Several residents, pubs and Verrills fish and chip shop were rewarded after entering the carnival’s annual Best Dressed Garden and Business competition.

Classic family movies provided inspiration for The Cosmopolitan and The Pot House pubs by decorating their windows and decking out their insides for the occasion.

The Cosmopolitan won a plaque for winning the best businesses with their brilliant theme of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves complete with staff as the dwarves.

Hartlepool Carnival 2019 best dressed house, garden business competition. The Pot House's Eve Gooding and Beth Southeran as oompa loompas.

Landlady Jane Fleming said: “My son-in-law started doing the windows last week and all the staff have been involved painting them.

“We just love the carnival. You have got to get into the festival spirit.”

The Pot House won second place for their colourful Willy Wonka theme with most of the work being done by Beth Sutheran helped by Eve Gooding.

Owner Elaine Gooding said: “Everybody seems shocked when they come in. They ask if we’re having a party.”

Hartlepool Carnival 2019 best dressed house, garden business competition. Verrills fish and chip shop.

Third place went to Verrills, where staff were dressed as sailors, for their nautical outdoor display complete with fishing nets and lobster pots.

A number of keen homeowners and gardeners entered the Best Garden section.

First place, and £50, went to Edward Gavillet, 72, of Ibbetson Street, for his garden bursting with hanging baskets, plants and flowers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He spends every day tending his garden and has entered the competition for the last 11 years.

Hartlepool Carnival 2019 best dressed house, garden business competition. Gracie Smart (7) in her garden in Durham Street.

Warren Street resident Carolyn McCarthy won £30 in second place for her stunning display of blooms outside the front of her house.

And third place and £20 went to first time entrant Kelly Smart who lives in Durham Street.

She said: “I entered because we have miraculously turned the garden round. It is amazing compared to what it was and everyone who goes past comments on it.”

Just missing out was Alan Saunders, 67, with his impressive garden which stands out on Marine Drive.

Hartlepool Carnival 2019 best dressed house, garden business competition. Winner of Best Dressed Business The Cosmopolitan.

Judge Jason Anderson, of Radio Hartlepool, said: “The turnout has been exceptional this year.”

Saturday is Carnival Day with events around the Town Square all afternoon from midday. The parade starts at 4pm.

Hartlepool Carnival 2019 best dressed house, garden business competition. Carolyn McCarthy of Warren Street who was 2nd in Best garden.