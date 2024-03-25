Headland parishioners gather to commemorate 150th anniversary of death of Hartlepool church's inspiration

Parishioners gathered together to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the death of their church’s founding father.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 25th Mar 2024, 15:59 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2024, 16:27 GMT
Canon William Knight arrived on the Headland on horseback in January 1834 to become parish priest at a small chapel in Prissick Street.

He eventually inspired and led a team or worshippers to raise funds to build St Mary’s Church, in Durham Street, in 1851.

The church’s community was joined by members of the wider Holy Family parish to hold a prayer service at his grave at the Spion Kop Cemetery.

Parishioners and friends of St. Mary’s Church, on the Headland, gather at the grave of Canon William Knight.Parishioners and friends of St. Mary’s Church, on the Headland, gather at the grave of Canon William Knight.
Keen historian Pat Andrews also gave a talk on Canon Knight’s work and his impact on the Headland community.

St Mary’s volunteer David Hogg said: “It was wonderful to see so many friends turn up to commemorate Canon Knight’s 150th anniversary, a piece of true history on the Headland.”

Canon Knight’s two sisters, Alice and Mary, who are laid to rest either side of him, were also remembered during the service.

