Healthy Movers initiative launched in Hartlepool in a bid to get children moving
Healthy Movers aims to give staff from schools and day care settings the skills and tools to help them develop children’s wellbeing and physical development.
This organisation has been developed by the children’s charity Youth Sport Trust and is run in Hartlepool by Hartlepool Borough Council, the PFC Trust and Hartlepool Sport CIC.
The first group of local educators to benefit from the programme have completed training at the council’s Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, in Brierton Lane.
Councillor Jim Lindridge, chair of the council’s children’s services committee, said: “As an authority, we have an ongoing commitment to provide our children with the best possible start in life.”
Hartlepool Sport CIC and the PFC Trust chief operating officer Carl Jorgeson added: "If we get the first years of a child's life right then we prevent a lot of other challenges from coming along later. "