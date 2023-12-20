News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Healthy Movers initiative launched in Hartlepool in a bid to get children moving

A new initiative has been launched to help children start school in a healthy, happy and positive way.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 20th Dec 2023, 14:36 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 14:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Healthy Movers aims to give staff from schools and day care settings the skills and tools to help them develop children’s wellbeing and physical development.

This organisation has been developed by the children’s charity Youth Sport Trust and is run in Hartlepool by Hartlepool Borough Council, the PFC Trust and Hartlepool Sport CIC.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first group of local educators to benefit from the programme have completed training at the council’s Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, in Brierton Lane.

Most Popular
Members of Happy Movers.Members of Happy Movers.
Members of Happy Movers.

Councillor Jim Lindridge, chair of the council’s children’s services committee, said: “As an authority, we have an ongoing commitment to provide our children with the best possible start in life.”

Hartlepool Sport CIC and the PFC Trust chief operating officer Carl Jorgeson added: "If we get the first years of a child's life right then we prevent a lot of other challenges from coming along later. "

Related topics:HartlepoolHartlepool Borough Council