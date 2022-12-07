Sixty-one-year-old Jan sadly passed away on December 2 after suffering a respiratory failure, leaving behind children Mark, 41, Gemma, 39, Chelsey, 32, and Brooklyn, 29, as well as 10 grandchildren.

Jan has been described as the “heart and soul of the family” and a “lovely, selfless woman” who would give anybody her last pound.

Following the tragic news, Jade Ainsley, 32, set up a fundraiser to help the family with the funeral costs.

Jan (second from left to right) with her children Mark and (right to left) Gemma, Brooklyn and Chelsey.

She has been best friends with Jan’s daughter Chelsey since they were both pupils at Lynnfield Primary School, in Hartlepool.

Jade has said the loss has left her feeling “lost and numb”.

“She was like my aunty. Like my second mum really,” the barmaid said.

She continued: "It’s come as a real shock, because when she went into hospital, we didn’t even know she wasn’t going to come back out.

Jan with daughter Chelsey at her wedding.

"It’s a massive loss, especially one that you are not expecting.

"Everybody’s close to their parents, but she held her family together. She was a lovely, selfless woman.

"She was always happy, not matter what the situation was. She would never let you feel upset about anything.

"She was family oriented, she loved all of her kids and her grandkids, she was a family woman. How is everyone going to enjoy their Christmas when she is not actually here?”

Jan (pictured, right) loved travelling with her sister Sharon.

Originally from Darlington, Jan moved to Hartlepool 24 years ago and worked as a cleaner at the former Yates pub.

She loved going to the bingo and travelling with her family, especially with big sister Sharon Stainsby, 63.

The pair had visited the Harry Potter studios for Jan’s birthday this year.

Jan moved back to Darlington in 2009 after living in Hartlepool for 11 years.

Jade said: "She was so full of fun and laughter. If you needed something and she needed it, she would give it to you.

"She’s a great miss already.”

