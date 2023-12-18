News you can trust since 1877
Heaviest pumpkin contest at Blackhall Navy Club raises hundreds of pounds for Hartlepool RNLI

An annual heaviest pumpkin contest has raised hundreds of pounds for a lifesaving charity.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 18th Dec 2023, 14:38 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 14:38 GMT
The competition at Blackhall Navy Club generated £610 for the Hartlepool branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

The winning pumpkin, which was grown by Jeff Craggs, weighed in at a very respectable 94lbs.Gary Johnson, who is a member of the East Street club, said: "We hold the event every year and the competition is quite intense but good fun and at the end of the day the RNLI are our favourite charity and we are very proud to support the volunteer lifeboat crew at Hartlepool."Ann Wray, of the Hartlepool RNLI enterprise fundraising branch, said: "Gary and the fundraisers at the club have been amazing supporters of the charity for many years and I am delighted to receive the donation.

"We depend on donations like this to support the volunteer lifeboat crews and the amazing work they do helping save lives at sea."

