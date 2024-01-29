Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Experts at the Met Office have issued the yellow weather warning for heavy rain across the town which may lead to some flooding and impacts on travel.

Heavy rain set in throughout Monday, January 29, and is expected to continue until around 6am on Tuesday, January 30.

Despite temperatures remaining steady at six and seven degrees Celsius throughout the day, experts say it is likely to feel more like three degrees Celsius.

A walker takes shelter during Monday's downpours in Hartlepool.

The downpours are expected to ease throughout Tuesday morning and the rest of the day is set to be brighter.

Clear skies and sun are forecast from 12pm on Tuesday, but temperatures are set to remain cool at six degrees Celsius.