Help shape the future of Hartlepool's pharmacy services

The survey, which runs until Friday, December 24, allows residents to voice their opinions and share their experiences of accessing pharmacy services in Hartlepool.

Feedback will assess what services are currently available, how easily they are accessed and identify unmet needs.

Craig Blundred, Hartlepool Borough Council’s director of public health, said: ““Pharmacies within communities have a major role to play in helping to maintain and improve people’s health and prevent ill health, and we are committed to ensuring that residents have access to the best pharmacy services available.

Hartlepool director of public health Craig Blundred.

“To do this, we need to build a clear picture of how effective our town’s pharmacy services are by listening to people who have used them first hand.”

Complete the questionnaire at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/pharmacy-services.