Looking for somewhere to do your Christmas shopping this year?Looking for somewhere to do your Christmas shopping this year?
Looking for somewhere to do your Christmas shopping this year?

Here are 10 Christmas markets happening in and around Hartlepool in 2024 to get you into the festive spirit

By Madeleine Raine
Published 18th Nov 2024, 15:58 GMT
Christmas is just around the corner and local businesses are already gearing up for festive markets and fayres across the town.

Whether you are looking to do some Christmas shopping or enjoy a family day out, there are plenty of venues holding festive markets this year.

Greatham Community Centre is holding a Christmas afternoon on Friday, November 29, from 2pm until 4pm. Entry is £2.

1. Greatham Community Centre, Greatham

Greatham Community Centre is holding a Christmas afternoon on Friday, November 29, from 2pm until 4pm. Entry is £2. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Holy Trinity Church is hosting a Christmas fayre on Saturday, November 30, from 1pm until 3pm.

2. Holy Trinity Church, Seaton Carew

Holy Trinity Church is hosting a Christmas fayre on Saturday, November 30, from 1pm until 3pm. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Jacksons Wharf is holding a number of Christmas markets on Saturday, November 30, Sunday, December 1 until Tuesday, December 3, and from Saturday, December 7 until Tuesday, December 10.

3. Jacksons Wharf, The Highlight

Jacksons Wharf is holding a number of Christmas markets on Saturday, November 30, Sunday, December 1 until Tuesday, December 3, and from Saturday, December 7 until Tuesday, December 10. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Horden Youth and Community Centre is hosting a Christmas fayre on Thursday, November 21, from 10am until 2pm.

4. Horden Youth and Community Centre, Horden

Horden Youth and Community Centre is hosting a Christmas fayre on Thursday, November 21, from 10am until 2pm. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice