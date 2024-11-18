Whether you are looking to do some Christmas shopping or enjoy a family day out, there are plenty of venues holding festive markets this year.
1. Greatham Community Centre, Greatham
Greatham Community Centre is holding a Christmas afternoon on Friday, November 29, from 2pm until 4pm. Entry is £2. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Holy Trinity Church, Seaton Carew
Holy Trinity Church is hosting a Christmas fayre on Saturday, November 30, from 1pm until 3pm. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Jacksons Wharf, The Highlight
Jacksons Wharf is holding a number of Christmas markets on Saturday, November 30, Sunday, December 1 until Tuesday, December 3, and from Saturday, December 7 until Tuesday, December 10. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Horden Youth and Community Centre, Horden
Horden Youth and Community Centre is hosting a Christmas fayre on Thursday, November 21, from 10am until 2pm. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.