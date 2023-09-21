Here are 10 of the best cafes in Hartlepool according to Google ratings to mark International Coffee Day
There is no better start to the day than drinking a hot cup of tea or coffee.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:29 BST
International Coffee Day on Sunday, October 1, is nearly upon us.
So now is as good a time as any to list the top 10 cafes across the town according to Google ratings.
Ratings are out of five and for the purpose of this article are based on a minimum of 20 reviews.
The Mail is not in a position to enter into a debate about the marks or quality of food or drink on offer.
Scores will also fluctuate over time.
