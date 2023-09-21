News you can trust since 1877
Clockwise from top left, Glady's Vintage Tea Room, Cook's Corner Cafe, Headland Cafe and Bakery and Rappor Bar.

Here are 10 of the best cafes in Hartlepool according to Google ratings to mark International Coffee Day

There is no better start to the day than drinking a hot cup of tea or coffee.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:29 BST

International Coffee Day on Sunday, October 1, is nearly upon us.

So now is as good a time as any to list the top 10 cafes across the town according to Google ratings.

Ratings are out of five and for the purpose of this article are based on a minimum of 20 reviews.

The Mail is not in a position to enter into a debate about the marks or quality of food or drink on offer.

Scores will also fluctuate over time.

This quaint little cafe has a 5 star rating with 25 reviews. One customer described it as a "hidden gem."

1. Dunkirk Little Ship, Navigation Point

This quaint little cafe has a 5 star rating with 25 reviews. One customer described it as a "hidden gem." Photo: Frank Reid

The Copper Kettle has a 4.8 star rating with 221 reviews. One customer was "absolutely blown away" by the food.

2. The Copper Kettle, Park Road

The Copper Kettle has a 4.8 star rating with 221 reviews. One customer was "absolutely blown away" by the food. Photo: Frank Reid

The Headland Cafe and Bakery has a 4.7 star rating with 168 reviews. One customer described it as having a "bustling and friendly" atmosphere.

3. Headland Cafe and Bakery, Northgate

The Headland Cafe and Bakery has a 4.7 star rating with 168 reviews. One customer described it as having a "bustling and friendly" atmosphere. Photo: Frank Reid

Daisy and Beas has a 4.7 star rating with 71 reviews. One customer said: "We love coming here and have a fab time every time we come."

4. Daisy and Beas, Villiers Street

Daisy and Beas has a 4.7 star rating with 71 reviews. One customer said: "We love coming here and have a fab time every time we come." Photo: Frank Reid

