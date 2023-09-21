There is no better start to the day than drinking a hot cup of tea or coffee.

International Coffee Day on Sunday, October 1, is nearly upon us.

So now is as good a time as any to list the top 10 cafes across the town according to Google ratings.

Ratings are out of five and for the purpose of this article are based on a minimum of 20 reviews.

The Mail is not in a position to enter into a debate about the marks or quality of food or drink on offer.

Scores will also fluctuate over time.

1 . Dunkirk Little Ship, Navigation Point This quaint little cafe has a 5 star rating with 25 reviews. One customer described it as a "hidden gem." Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . The Copper Kettle, Park Road The Copper Kettle has a 4.8 star rating with 221 reviews. One customer was "absolutely blown away" by the food. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Headland Cafe and Bakery, Northgate The Headland Cafe and Bakery has a 4.7 star rating with 168 reviews. One customer described it as having a "bustling and friendly" atmosphere. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4 . Daisy and Beas, Villiers Street Daisy and Beas has a 4.7 star rating with 71 reviews. One customer said: "We love coming here and have a fab time every time we come." Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales