Here are 10 of the most romantic restaurants in Hartlepool according to Tripadvisor

Struggling to find something to do this Valentine’s Day? Look no further.

By Madeleine Raine
3 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 3:42pm

The most romantic day of the year is just around the corner. So we decided to put together a list of 10 of the most cosy restaurants for couples as ranked by Tripadvisor users.

Where average scores are equal, the location with the most reviews is placed highest.

Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.

Collage Maker-26-Jan-2023-02.03-PM.jpg

Clockwise from top left: Matteo's, Portofino, Portals Place and Spices.

Photo: Madeleine Raine

2. 1. Portofino, Maritime Avenue

Portofino is rated by Tripadvisor users as the most romantic restaurant in Hartlepool, overlooking the HMS Trincomalee and earning a rating of 4.5 out of 5 with 1441 reviews.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. 2. Casa Del Mar, the Marina

In close second is Casa Del Mar, which is known for its Mediterranean sharing dishes. This restaurant has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 with 937 reviews and has been described by customers as being "great value for money."

Photo: Frank Reid

4. 3. Sambuca, Church Street

Sambuca has been described by customers as a "hidden gem" located in the heart of the town centre. This eatery has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 with 875 reviews.

Photo: Frank Reid

