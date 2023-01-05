Here are ten of the oldest pubs in and around Hartlepool.
Some pubs listed have also served as other businesses prior to becoming free houses.
This list is not exhaustive.
1. The Blacksmiths Arms, Stranton
The Blacksmiths Arms is Hartlepool's oldest serving pub, having been transformed from three cottages in the 1800s into a pub in 1821.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. The Pot House, the Headland
Formally known as The Harbour of Refuge, The Pot House was built in 1895 and took its current name from the dozens of pottery tiles that covered the outside walls.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. The Fishermans Arms, the Headland
Originally known as Burton Vaults, this pub was built in the 1860s, taking the name of the Fisherman's Arms in the 1920s.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. The Causeway, Stranton
The Causeway was built in the 1820s as an inn and has held a beer house licence since 1862.
Photo: Frank Reid