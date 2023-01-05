News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Clockwise from top left: The Royal, the Pot House, The Blacksmiths Arms and The Causeway.

Here are 10 of the oldest pubs in and around Hartlepool

Have you ever wondered how old your local pub is?

By Madeleine Raine
3 minutes ago

Here are ten of the oldest pubs in and around Hartlepool.

Some pubs listed have also served as other businesses prior to becoming free houses.

This list is not exhaustive.

Undefined: readMore

1. The Blacksmiths Arms, Stranton

The Blacksmiths Arms is Hartlepool's oldest serving pub, having been transformed from three cottages in the 1800s into a pub in 1821.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

2. The Pot House, the Headland

Formally known as The Harbour of Refuge, The Pot House was built in 1895 and took its current name from the dozens of pottery tiles that covered the outside walls.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. The Fishermans Arms, the Headland

Originally known as Burton Vaults, this pub was built in the 1860s, taking the name of the Fisherman's Arms in the 1920s.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. The Causeway, Stranton

The Causeway was built in the 1820s as an inn and has held a beer house licence since 1862.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3