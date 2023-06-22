News you can trust since 1877
Clockwise from top left, Hartlepool Art Gallery, Heugh Battery Museum, Tweddle Farm and Saltholme.Clockwise from top left, Hartlepool Art Gallery, Heugh Battery Museum, Tweddle Farm and Saltholme.
Here are 10 other things to do in Hartlepool while the Tall Ships are here

If you’re looking for things to do to escape the hustle and bustle of next month’s Tall Ships Races, then you’ve come to the right place.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 16:22 BST

From escape rooms and bowling to museums and farms, there is plenty to do in Hartlepool this summer.

The Tall Ships Races will take place from Thursday, July 6, to Sunday, July 9 on the marina and Headland.

See just a flavour of what else is on offer below.

Climb aboard the HMS Trincomalee and explore life as a sailor, where you can see a cannon fire into the dock.

1. National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool, Maritime Avenue

Climb aboard the HMS Trincomalee and explore life as a sailor, where you can see a cannon fire into the dock. Photo: Frank Reid

Why not visit the UK's only First World War Battlefield, where you can explore their range of army tanks and anti-aircraft guns. Or perhaps you'd like to delve into the depths of a First World War trench?

2. Heugh Battery Museum, The Headland

Why not visit the UK's only First World War Battlefield, where you can explore their range of army tanks and anti-aircraft guns. Or perhaps you'd like to delve into the depths of a First World War trench? Photo: Tim Richardson

The Hartlepool Art Gallery is constantly changing, with new exhibitions waiting to welcome people in. It is open Tuesdays to Saturdays 10am–5pm and entry is free.

3. Hartlepool Art Gallery, Church Square

The Hartlepool Art Gallery is constantly changing, with new exhibitions waiting to welcome people in. It is open Tuesdays to Saturdays 10am–5pm and entry is free. Photo: Frank Reid

Situated on the outskirts of town, Tweddle Farm has something for all the family, from a petting centre and go karts to crazy golf.

4. Tweddle Farm, Blackhall Colliery

Situated on the outskirts of town, Tweddle Farm has something for all the family, from a petting centre and go karts to crazy golf. Photo: Frank Reid

