If you’re looking for things to do to escape the hustle and bustle of next month’s Tall Ships Races, then you’ve come to the right place.
From escape rooms and bowling to museums and farms, there is plenty to do in Hartlepool this summer.
The Tall Ships Races will take place from Thursday, July 6, to Sunday, July 9 on the marina and Headland.
See just a flavour of what else is on offer below.
1. National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool, Maritime Avenue
Climb aboard the HMS Trincomalee and explore life as a sailor, where you can see a cannon fire into the dock. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Heugh Battery Museum, The Headland
Why not visit the UK's only First World War Battlefield, where you can explore their range of army tanks and anti-aircraft guns. Or perhaps you'd like to delve into the depths of a First World War trench? Photo: Tim Richardson
3. Hartlepool Art Gallery, Church Square
The Hartlepool Art Gallery is constantly changing, with new exhibitions waiting to welcome people in. It is open Tuesdays to Saturdays 10am–5pm and entry is free. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Tweddle Farm, Blackhall Colliery
Situated on the outskirts of town, Tweddle Farm has something for all the family, from a petting centre and go karts to crazy golf. Photo: Frank Reid