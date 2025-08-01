Whether you’re a foodie, a culture buff or just love a good coffee, here’s some must-do things in Hartlepool to make the most of this month.
1. Birch Coffee
Chino Rocha and Sarah Allan have just opened a new coffee shop on Elwick Road, offering a range of speciality coffees, teas, sourdough toasties and pastries. Photo: Stu Norton
2. Pirate and Princess fun day
The Merry Go Round is holding a fun day from 11am until 3pm on Friday, August 8 to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support. There will be music, games, face painting, a fire engine visit and character appearances throughout the day. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Owton Lodge Fayre
The Owton Lodge is holding a fayre from 11am until 5pm on Saturday, August 2 to raise money for the Hartlepool Ambulance Charity. There will be a number of stalls, character visits, a tombola and glitter tattoos. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Hoedown
Chelsea Ferguson and Beccy Sharp have opened Hartlepool's first country-themed bar on the Marina. Photo: Other, third party
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.