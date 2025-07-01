Whether you’re a foodie, a culture buff or just love a good beer garden, here’s some must-do things in Hartlepool to make the most of this month.
1. Mural festival, Hartlepool Art Gallery
As part of Hartlepool's first ever mural festival, art lovers can take a look at some of the work created by renowned local artist Lewis Hobson, of Durham Spray Paints. Parts of the exhibition will change, and it can be viewed until September 6. Photo: Madeleine Raine
2. Soundwave Festival, Seaton Reach
Soundwave Festival is returning to Seaton Reach, in Seaton Carew, on Saturday, July 26, for a full day of non-stop Nineties and Noughties "nostalgic” pop hits. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Hartlepool Pride
After its success last year, Hartlepool Pride is returning again on Saturday, July 5. The Bobby Dazzler stage will be back at Church Square, as well as a host of other activities around the town including arts and crafts, a maker's market and parade. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Clubland by the Sea, Seaton Reach
Clubland By The Sea is returning to Seaton Reach, in Seaton Carew, on Friday, July 25, from 3pm until 11pm. More than 50 artists are set to perform across multiple stages including Jax Jones, Basshunter and Ultrabeat. Photo: Frank Reid
