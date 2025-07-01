Here are ten things everyone should do this July.placeholder image
Here are 10 things to do in Hartlepool this July

By Madeleine Raine
Published 1st Jul 2025, 14:48 BST
July is finally here and with it comes longer evenings, warmer weather and a calendar packed full of things to see, do, eat and explore.

Whether you’re a foodie, a culture buff or just love a good beer garden, here’s some must-do things in Hartlepool to make the most of this month.

As part of Hartlepool's first ever mural festival, art lovers can take a look at some of the work created by renowned local artist Lewis Hobson, of Durham Spray Paints. Parts of the exhibition will change, and it can be viewed until September 6.

1. Mural festival, Hartlepool Art Gallery

As part of Hartlepool's first ever mural festival, art lovers can take a look at some of the work created by renowned local artist Lewis Hobson, of Durham Spray Paints. Parts of the exhibition will change, and it can be viewed until September 6.

Soundwave Festival is returning to Seaton Reach, in Seaton Carew, on Saturday, July 26, for a full day of non-stop Nineties and Noughties "nostalgic” pop hits.

2. Soundwave Festival, Seaton Reach

Soundwave Festival is returning to Seaton Reach, in Seaton Carew, on Saturday, July 26, for a full day of non-stop Nineties and Noughties "nostalgic" pop hits.

After its success last year, Hartlepool Pride is returning again on Saturday, July 5. The Bobby Dazzler stage will be back at Church Square, as well as a host of other activities around the town including arts and crafts, a maker's market and parade.

3. Hartlepool Pride

After its success last year, Hartlepool Pride is returning again on Saturday, July 5. The Bobby Dazzler stage will be back at Church Square, as well as a host of other activities around the town including arts and crafts, a maker's market and parade.

Clubland By The Sea is returning to Seaton Reach, in Seaton Carew, on Friday, July 25, from 3pm until 11pm. More than 50 artists are set to perform across multiple stages including Jax Jones, Basshunter and Ultrabeat.

4. Clubland by the Sea, Seaton Reach

Clubland By The Sea is returning to Seaton Reach, in Seaton Carew, on Friday, July 25, from 3pm until 11pm. More than 50 artists are set to perform across multiple stages including Jax Jones, Basshunter and Ultrabeat.

