National Fish and Chip Day usually takes place on the first Friday of June, but organisers have moved the celebration of this popular dish to June 6, 2024, to honour all of those involved in the D-Day landings, and to mark the importance of fish and chips to Brits during the Second World War.
Below is a selection of just some of the best places for fish and chips in Hartlepool as rated on Google Reviews.
Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.
1. West View Fish Shop, Brus Corner
West View Fish Shop has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating on Google Reviews and 288 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Fish Face, The Front, Seaton Carew
Fish Face has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Google Reviews and 868 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Verrills, High Street, the Headland
Verrills has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Google Reviews and 532 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Greg's Fish & Chips, Wynyard Road
Greg's Fish & Chips has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Google Reviews and 81 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid