Here are 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Hartlepool according to Google reviews

By Madeleine Raine
Published 16th May 2024, 15:55 BST
Nothing beats fresh fish and chips, especially with National Fish and Chip Day only weeks away.

National Fish and Chip Day usually takes place on the first Friday of June, but organisers have moved the celebration of this popular dish to June 6, 2024, to honour all of those involved in the D-Day landings, and to mark the importance of fish and chips to Brits during the Second World War.

Below is a selection of just some of the best places for fish and chips in Hartlepool as rated on Google Reviews.

Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.

West View Fish Shop has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating on Google Reviews and 288 reviews.

1. West View Fish Shop, Brus Corner

West View Fish Shop has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating on Google Reviews and 288 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

Fish Face has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Google Reviews and 868 reviews.

2. Fish Face, The Front, Seaton Carew

Fish Face has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Google Reviews and 868 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

Verrills has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Google Reviews and 532 reviews.

3. Verrills, High Street, the Headland

Verrills has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Google Reviews and 532 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

Greg's Fish & Chips has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Google Reviews and 81 reviews.

4. Greg's Fish & Chips, Wynyard Road

Greg's Fish & Chips has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Google Reviews and 81 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

