Here are 13 autumn walks to enjoy in and around Hartlepool.placeholder image
Here are 13 autumn walks to enjoy in and around Hartlepool.

Here are 13 autumn walks to enjoy in and around Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 9th Sep 2025, 14:38 BST
Do you enjoy the rustle of leaves underneath your feet while out for an autumn stroll?

From coast to countryside, these are just some of the local walks suitable for a range of ages and abilities.

From the Heugh Battery Museum to Fish Sands beach, this short walk takes you along the sea front and past a statue of Andy Capp himself.

1. Headland

From the Heugh Battery Museum to Fish Sands beach, this short walk takes you along the sea front and past a statue of Andy Capp himself. Photo: Asadour Guzelian

Photo Sales
This five-mile three village ramble begins in Summerhill Visitor Centre before passing through Dalton Piercy, Elwick and ending in Hart. This is the perfect walk to capture all of the colours of autumn across three distinct villages.

2. Three village ramble

This five-mile three village ramble begins in Summerhill Visitor Centre before passing through Dalton Piercy, Elwick and ending in Hart. This is the perfect walk to capture all of the colours of autumn across three distinct villages. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Blue Lagoon is a quiet beach in the cove next to Seaton Carew. With soft tides and a dunes hideout, this is a perfect walk for an autumn day.

3. Blue Lagoon, North Gare

Blue Lagoon is a quiet beach in the cove next to Seaton Carew. With soft tides and a dunes hideout, this is a perfect walk for an autumn day. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
This 3.5 mile walk delves into the heart of Greatham's countryside. Starting on the High Street, this walk passes through Cowpen Bewley Woodland Park and Greatham Beck, before doing a full loop and landing back on the High Street.

4. Greatham

This 3.5 mile walk delves into the heart of Greatham's countryside. Starting on the High Street, this walk passes through Cowpen Bewley Woodland Park and Greatham Beck, before doing a full loop and landing back on the High Street. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice