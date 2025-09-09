From coast to countryside, these are just some of the local walks suitable for a range of ages and abilities.
1. Headland
From the Heugh Battery Museum to Fish Sands beach, this short walk takes you along the sea front and past a statue of Andy Capp himself. Photo: Asadour Guzelian
2. Three village ramble
This five-mile three village ramble begins in Summerhill Visitor Centre before passing through Dalton Piercy, Elwick and ending in Hart. This is the perfect walk to capture all of the colours of autumn across three distinct villages. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Blue Lagoon, North Gare
Blue Lagoon is a quiet beach in the cove next to Seaton Carew. With soft tides and a dunes hideout, this is a perfect walk for an autumn day. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Greatham
This 3.5 mile walk delves into the heart of Greatham's countryside. Starting on the High Street, this walk passes through Cowpen Bewley Woodland Park and Greatham Beck, before doing a full loop and landing back on the High Street. Photo: Frank Reid