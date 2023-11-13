News you can trust since 1877
Clockwise from top left, Borough Hall, Screams Court, Six8Nine and the Bull and Dog.Clockwise from top left, Borough Hall, Screams Court, Six8Nine and the Bull and Dog.
Clockwise from top left, Borough Hall, Screams Court, Six8Nine and the Bull and Dog.

Here are 13 Christmas markets happening in Hartlepool to get into the festive spirit

Christmas is just around the corner and local businesses are already gearing up for festive markets and fairs across the town.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 13th Nov 2023, 17:31 GMT

Whether you are looking to do some Christmas shopping or enjoy a family day out, there are plenty of venues holding festive markets this year.

The Bull and Dog is holding its Christmas fair on Sunday, November 26, from 3pm until 5pm. People can expect Christmas decorations, crafts and gifts, cakes and a tombola.

1. The Bull and Dog, Greatham

The Owton Lodge is holding three festive fairs this year on Sunday December 3, Sunday December 10, and Sunday December 17, featuring donkeys and life size snow globes.

2. The Owton Lodge, Stockton Road

The Bank is holding a Christmas market on Saturday, December 2, with stalls ranging from baked goods and hand-crafted jewellery to clothes and dog treats.

3. The Bank, Church Street

Hart's community centre is holding its Christmas market on Saturday, November 18, from 11am until 2pm. Residents can enjoy cakes and bakers, charity stalls and raffle.

4. Hart Village Community Centre, Hart

