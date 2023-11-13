Christmas is just around the corner and local businesses are already gearing up for festive markets and fairs across the town.
Whether you are looking to do some Christmas shopping or enjoy a family day out, there are plenty of venues holding festive markets this year.
1. The Bull and Dog, Greatham
The Bull and Dog is holding its Christmas fair on Sunday, November 26, from 3pm until 5pm. People can expect Christmas decorations, crafts and gifts, cakes and a tombola. Photo: Frank Reid
2. The Owton Lodge, Stockton Road
The Owton Lodge is holding three festive fairs this year on Sunday December 3, Sunday December 10, and Sunday December 17, featuring donkeys and life size snow globes. Photo: Frank Reid
3. The Bank, Church Street
The Bank is holding a Christmas market on Saturday, December 2, with stalls ranging from baked goods and hand-crafted jewellery to clothes and dog treats. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Hart Village Community Centre, Hart
Hart's community centre is holding its Christmas market on Saturday, November 18, from 11am until 2pm. Residents can enjoy cakes and bakers, charity stalls and raffle. Photo: Frank Reid