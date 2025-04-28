Scores of people have been pictured across Hartlepool in the 1960s. Do you recognise anyone?Scores of people have been pictured across Hartlepool in the 1960s. Do you recognise anyone?
Here are 13 MORE photos of life in Hartlepool in the 1960s

By Madeleine Raine
Published 28th Apr 2025, 14:58 BST
From carnivals and festivals to the good old school days, Hartlepool was the place to be in the 1960s.

How many places and faces do you recognise?

Youngsters play football back in the 1960s.

1. Football mad

Youngsters play football back in the 1960s. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Youngsters are pictured in the classroom back in the 1960s.

2. Back to school

Youngsters are pictured in the classroom back in the 1960s. Photo: TC

Hartlepudlians are pictured holding a flag at Hartlepool Train Station.

3. Proud to be Hartlepudlian

Hartlepudlians are pictured holding a flag at Hartlepool Train Station. Photo: TC

These youngsters are pictured holding bunches of flowers, perhaps for a wedding.

4. Flower anyone?

These youngsters are pictured holding bunches of flowers, perhaps for a wedding. Photo: TC

