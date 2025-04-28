How many places and faces do you recognise?
1. Football mad
Youngsters play football back in the 1960s. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
2. Back to school
Youngsters are pictured in the classroom back in the 1960s. Photo: TC
3. Proud to be Hartlepudlian
Hartlepudlians are pictured holding a flag at Hartlepool Train Station. Photo: TC
4. Flower anyone?
These youngsters are pictured holding bunches of flowers, perhaps for a wedding. Photo: TC
