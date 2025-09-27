Do you recognise anyone in these autumn scenes from years gone by?placeholder image
Do you recognise anyone in these autumn scenes from years gone by?

Here are 13 nostalgic photos of people out and about in Hartlepool in autumn

By Madeleine Raine
Published 27th Sep 2025, 04:45 BST
Autumn has officially begun and with it comes the promise of crisp walks, colourful leaves and cosy nights in.

Here is a snippet of what people have been getting up to over the years as the temperatures drop and the dark nights close in.

A park ranger is spotted clearing leaves from the footpaths in Ward Jakson Park in 2015.

1. Clearing leaves

A park ranger is spotted clearing leaves from the footpaths in Ward Jakson Park in 2015. Photo: Kevin Brady

Members of the Casting Call Academy of Musical Theatre get ready for their show at the town's Maritime Heritage Halloween Spooquay night in 2015.

2. Spooky days

Members of the Casting Call Academy of Musical Theatre get ready for their show at the town's Maritime Heritage Halloween Spooquay night in 2015. Photo: Kevin Brady

Horden Welfare Club hosts a pumpkin carving workshop in 2005.

3. Pumpkin carving

Horden Welfare Club hosts a pumpkin carving workshop in 2005. Photo: DP

Chatham House hosts an autum fair for members of the public back in 2005.

4. All the fun of the fair

Chatham House hosts an autum fair for members of the public back in 2005. Photo: DP

