On Monday, September 23, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain meaning some disruption, such as potential localised flooding affecting travel, may be possible.

While the weather warning is due to end at 23.59 tonight, this week looks like it is going to remain a wet one.

Tuesday, September 24, is expected to start out fairly grey and miserable, with rain beginning at midday.

Tuesday, Wednesday, September 25, and Thursday, September 26, are all expected to be wet and rainy, with the sun holding off until Friday lunchtime.

As we officially enter autumn, temperatures are expected to stay low with highs of 13 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday and lows of seven.

Friday is expected to be a lot drier from lunchtime but with temperatures only reaching a maximum of 12 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

1 . Battling the wind This brave walker is fighting against a driving wind on the Headland promenade. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Wrapped up Trying to keep dry as Hartlepool is hit with heavy rain. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Wintry Headland walk Dog walkers across the town brave the elements. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales