Do you recognise any of these factory scenes from Hartlepool and East Durham?

Here are 13 retro photos of factory scenes in Hartlepool and Peterlee across the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 11:58 BST
From Cerebos to Fisher Price, we’ve got a selection of former workplaces for you to browse through.

Take a look through just some of the factories in Hartlepool and Peterlee where thousands of people would have worked and made memories.

Ladies are pictured here working at the Cerebos Salt Factory on the outskirts of Hartlepool.

1. Cerebos Salt Factory

Ladies are pictured here working at the Cerebos Salt Factory on the outskirts of Hartlepool. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Britvic was a British producer of soft drinks which is now part of the Carlsberg Group.

2. Britvic

Britvic was a British producer of soft drinks which is now part of the Carlsberg Group. Photo: LH

The former fire surround and mantlepiece manufacturer in Peterlee is pictured back in 2003.

3. Suncrest

The former fire surround and mantlepiece manufacturer in Peterlee is pictured back in 2003. Photo: LH

A production line at the Fisher Price factory, in Peterlee, is pictured in 1978. The factory eventually closed in May 1997 with the loss of 250 jobs.

4. Fisher Price

A production line at the Fisher Price factory, in Peterlee, is pictured in 1978. The factory eventually closed in May 1997 with the loss of 250 jobs. Photo: Other, third party

