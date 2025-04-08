These pictures were taken at charity fundraisers and vintage rallies over the years.
1. Time to learn
Trimdon Grange infants and nursery school pupils dismantle a car in 2005. Photo: LH
2. It's all about the car
Elwick residents hold a vintage car event in 2005. Photo: LH
3. Making a splash
Manor Residents Association hold a fundraising campaign in 2006. Photo: LH
4. Time to get sporty
Stuart Leighton poses for a photo in front of his sports car in 2006. Photo: Frank Reid
