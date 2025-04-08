Do you recognise anyone in these retro photos of people out and about in their cars?Do you recognise anyone in these retro photos of people out and about in their cars?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 8th Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
Time for a quick journey back in time to look at pictures of Hartlepool people and their cars?

These pictures were taken at charity fundraisers and vintage rallies over the years.

Trimdon Grange infants and nursery school pupils dismantle a car in 2005.

1. Time to learn

Trimdon Grange infants and nursery school pupils dismantle a car in 2005. Photo: LH

Elwick residents hold a vintage car event in 2005.

2. It's all about the car

Elwick residents hold a vintage car event in 2005. Photo: LH

Manor Residents Association hold a fundraising campaign in 2006.

3. Making a splash

Manor Residents Association hold a fundraising campaign in 2006. Photo: LH

Stuart Leighton poses for a photo in front of his sports car in 2006.

4. Time to get sporty

Stuart Leighton poses for a photo in front of his sports car in 2006. Photo: Frank Reid

Related topics:HartlepoolEast Durham
