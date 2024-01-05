News you can trust since 1877
Clockwise from top left, Wallis & Co, The White Hart, Nandos and Napoli Wood-Fired Pizza.Clockwise from top left, Wallis & Co, The White Hart, Nandos and Napoli Wood-Fired Pizza.
Here are 14 Hartlepool restaurants to try this Veganuary

Are you looking for a challenge this year?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 5th Jan 2024, 15:12 GMT

Veganuary is an international challenge that encourages people to go meat and dairy free for the whole of January.

And many restaurants in Hartlepool are taking part.

Take a look below at 14 Hartlepool restaurants that offer plant-based food.

Situated by the sea, and also available for hire, Napoli Wood-Fired Pizza offers four plant-based options for its customers including marinara and mushrooms accompanied by truffle or garlic oil.

1. Napoli Wood-Fired Pizza

Situated by the sea, and also available for hire, Napoli Wood-Fired Pizza offers four plant-based options for its customers including marinara and mushrooms accompanied by truffle or garlic oil. Photo: Frank Reid

Popular for its cocktails and outdoor seting, Wallis & Co has a separate plant-based menu offering three starters and four main courses.

2. Wallis & Co, Navigation Point

Popular for its cocktails and outdoor seting, Wallis & Co has a separate plant-based menu offering three starters and four main courses. Photo: Frank Reid

Lyla Belle's has a separate plant-based menu that includes a range of coffees, toasties and even a full English breakfast.

3. Lyla Belle's, Teesbay Retail Park

Lyla Belle's has a separate plant-based menu that includes a range of coffees, toasties and even a full English breakfast. Photo: Frank Reid

Boasting beautiful scenes of the Marina, Casa Del Mar has a large plant-based menu including dishes fit for a range of different pallets.

4. Casa Del Mar, Navigation Point

Boasting beautiful scenes of the Marina, Casa Del Mar has a large plant-based menu including dishes fit for a range of different pallets. Photo: Frank Reid

