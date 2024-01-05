Veganuary is an international challenge that encourages people to go meat and dairy free for the whole of January.
And many restaurants in Hartlepool are taking part.
Take a look below at 14 Hartlepool restaurants that offer plant-based food.
1. Napoli Wood-Fired Pizza
Situated by the sea, and also available for hire, Napoli Wood-Fired Pizza offers four plant-based options for its customers including marinara and mushrooms accompanied by truffle or garlic oil. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Wallis & Co, Navigation Point
Popular for its cocktails and outdoor seting, Wallis & Co has a separate plant-based menu offering three starters and four main courses. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Lyla Belle's, Teesbay Retail Park
Lyla Belle's has a separate plant-based menu that includes a range of coffees, toasties and even a full English breakfast. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Casa Del Mar, Navigation Point
Boasting beautiful scenes of the Marina, Casa Del Mar has a large plant-based menu including dishes fit for a range of different pallets. Photo: Frank Reid