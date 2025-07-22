Do you recognise anyone?placeholder image
Here are 14 photos as Hartlepool’s Fens Primary School enjoys its summer fair

By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 16:05 BST
Staff, pupils and families enjoyed a recent summer fair at Fens Primary School.

Pupils donned their best Sixties outfits for the occasion as the school in Mowbray Road, Hartlepool also celebrated its 60th birthday.

Fens Primary School celebrates its 60th birthday.

1. Having fun

Fens Primary School celebrates its 60th birthday. Photo: Craig Keen

Locals browse what is on offer at the summer fair tuck shop.

2. Tuck shop

Locals browse what is on offer at the summer fair tuck shop. Photo: Craig Keen

Pupils choose a mystery goodie bag at their school fair.

3. Mystery bags

Pupils choose a mystery goodie bag at their school fair. Photo: Craig Keen

This pupil looks happy with his trophy.

4. Go team

This pupil looks happy with his trophy. Photo: Craig Keen

