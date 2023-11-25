Here are 17 Christmas markets happening in Hartlepool to get into the festive spirit

Christmas is just around the corner and local businesses are already gearing up for festive markets and fairs across the town.
Whether you are looking to do some Christmas shopping or enjoy a family day out, there are plenty of venues holding festive markets this year.
Take a scroll through our list of 17 places to visit below.
1. The Bull and Dog, Greatham
The Bull and Dog is holding its Christmas fair on Sunday, November 26, from 3pm until 5pm. People can expect Christmas decorations, crafts and gifts, cakes and a tombola. Photo: Frank Reid
2. St. Hilda's Church, The Headland
St. Hilda's Church is hosting its Christmas fair on Saturday, November 25, from 11am until 3pm. Photo: Frank Reid
3. The Owton Lodge, Stockton Road
The Owton Lodge is holding three festive fairs this year on Sunday December 3, Sunday December 10, and Sunday December 17, featuring donkeys and life size snow globes. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Ye Olde Durhams Social Club, St Aidan's Street
Ye Olde Durhams Social Club is holding a Christmas shopping evening on Wednesday, November 22, from 6pm until 9.30pm. There will be a raffle and tombola, festive food and drinks and local arts and craft stalls. Photo: Frank Reid