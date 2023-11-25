News you can trust since 1877
Here are 17 Christmas markets happening in Hartlepool to get into the festive spirit

Christmas is just around the corner and local businesses are already gearing up for festive markets and fairs across the town.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 13th Nov 2023, 17:31 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 14:55 GMT

Whether you are looking to do some Christmas shopping or enjoy a family day out, there are plenty of venues holding festive markets this year.

Take a scroll through our list of 17 places to visit below.

The Bull and Dog is holding its Christmas fair on Sunday, November 26, from 3pm until 5pm. People can expect Christmas decorations, crafts and gifts, cakes and a tombola.

1. The Bull and Dog, Greatham

The Bull and Dog is holding its Christmas fair on Sunday, November 26, from 3pm until 5pm. People can expect Christmas decorations, crafts and gifts, cakes and a tombola.

St. Hilda's Church is hosting its Christmas fair on Saturday, November 25, from 11am until 3pm.

2. St. Hilda's Church, The Headland

St. Hilda's Church is hosting its Christmas fair on Saturday, November 25, from 11am until 3pm.

The Owton Lodge is holding three festive fairs this year on Sunday December 3, Sunday December 10, and Sunday December 17, featuring donkeys and life size snow globes.

3. The Owton Lodge, Stockton Road

The Owton Lodge is holding three festive fairs this year on Sunday December 3, Sunday December 10, and Sunday December 17, featuring donkeys and life size snow globes.

Ye Olde Durhams Social Club is holding a Christmas shopping evening on Wednesday, November 22, from 6pm until 9.30pm. There will be a raffle and tombola, festive food and drinks and local arts and craft stalls.

4. Ye Olde Durhams Social Club, St Aidan's Street

Ye Olde Durhams Social Club is holding a Christmas shopping evening on Wednesday, November 22, from 6pm until 9.30pm. There will be a raffle and tombola, festive food and drinks and local arts and craft stalls.

