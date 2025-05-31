Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Here are 17 MORE retro photos of Hartlepool headteachers past and present

By Madeleine Raine
Published 31st May 2025, 10:24 BST
Do you remember any of these primary and secondary school head teachers?

While some are still in office, many are of the past. Do you recognise anyone?

Kingsley Primary School headteacher Alison Darby is pictured holding a copy of the school's Ofsted report with happy pupils Jay Henderson, Civadhanu Kesavan, Millie Barrass, Zach Gower, Isla Carruthers and Harriet Appleby in 2019.

1. Alison Darby

Kingsley Primary School headteacher Alison Darby is pictured holding a copy of the school's Ofsted report with happy pupils Jay Henderson, Civadhanu Kesavan, Millie Barrass, Zach Gower, Isla Carruthers and Harriet Appleby in 2019. Photo: Frank Reid

High Tunstall's first headteacher Gordon Pearson is pictured with a group of pupils. Do you know the year?

2. Gordon Pearson

High Tunstall's first headteacher Gordon Pearson is pictured with a group of pupils. Do you know the year? Photo: Other, third party

West View Primary School headteacher Andy Brown celebrates 20 years at the school in 2016.

3. Andy Brown

West View Primary School headteacher Andy Brown celebrates 20 years at the school in 2016. Photo: Frank Reid

Holy Trinity Primary School headteacher Amanda Baines and teacher Carol Lambe admire the picture of Macedonia they are gifted in 2007.

4. Amanda Baines

Holy Trinity Primary School headteacher Amanda Baines and teacher Carol Lambe admire the picture of Macedonia they are gifted in 2007. Photo: LH

