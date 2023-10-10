News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Do you recognise anyone?

Here are 17 photos from the Hartlepool Mail archives to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2023

Do you recognise anyone?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Oct 2023, 17:39 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 17:40 BST

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2023 takes place from Sunday, October 1, to Tuesday, October 31, and aims to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Here are 17 photos of people across the town fundraising across the decades, from shop assistants and hairdressers to care home nurses and pub owners.

Hairdressing staff at Alison McCabe dress up in pink to raise money for breast cancer in 2007.

1. Smiles all around

Hairdressing staff at Alison McCabe dress up in pink to raise money for breast cancer in 2007. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
ASDA's Tickled Pink charity bike riders Dave Bache and John Taylor are wished good luck by fellow Marina Way staff member, Joanne Tweddle, in 2013.

2. Charity bike riders

ASDA's Tickled Pink charity bike riders Dave Bache and John Taylor are wished good luck by fellow Marina Way staff member, Joanne Tweddle, in 2013. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Staff and residents at Warrior Park Care Home wear pink to support Tickled Pink in 2009. CATCHLINE HM4109WARRIORPINK

3. Tickled Pink

Staff and residents at Warrior Park Care Home wear pink to support Tickled Pink in 2009. CATCHLINE HM4109WARRIORPINK Photo: LH

Photo Sales
Carlton Bingo Club employee, Andrew Henderson, dyes his hair pink for breast cancer awareness in 2005.

4. Pink to make the boys wink

Carlton Bingo Club employee, Andrew Henderson, dyes his hair pink for breast cancer awareness in 2005. Photo: DP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool Mail