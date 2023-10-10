Here are 17 photos from the Hartlepool Mail archives to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2023
Do you recognise anyone?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Oct 2023, 17:39 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 17:40 BST
Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2023 takes place from Sunday, October 1, to Tuesday, October 31, and aims to raise awareness of breast cancer.
Here are 17 photos of people across the town fundraising across the decades, from shop assistants and hairdressers to care home nurses and pub owners.
