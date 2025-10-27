We hope you enjoy these photos from 37 years ago.
1. Great effort
Members of the 29th Hartlepool St Luke's Brownies hand over dozens of Smarty tubeswhich they used to save their spare coppers, raising £75. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
2. Big smiles
Hartlepool morris dancing team Hart and Hounds enjoy a performance back in July. Pictured is John Bainbrige, John Barnet and Chris Maughan. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
3. Time for a pint
The Clarendon pub pictured back in January. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
4. On screen
Pupils at Brierton School admire this 24 inch flat screen TV bought with cash won in a draw organised by Lightwater Valley. Photo: Hartlepool Mail