Time to take it back to 1988.

Here are 17 retro photos of life in Hartlepool in 1988

By Madeleine Raine
Published 27th Oct 2025, 13:24 GMT
From royal visits to days at the local pub – lots of memories were created in 1988.

We hope you enjoy these photos from 37 years ago.

Members of the 29th Hartlepool St Luke's Brownies hand over dozens of Smarty tubeswhich they used to save their spare coppers, raising £75.

1. Great effort

Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Hartlepool morris dancing team Hart and Hounds enjoy a performance back in July. Pictured is John Bainbrige, John Barnet and Chris Maughan.

2. Big smiles

Photo: Hartlepool Mail

The Clarendon pub pictured back in January.

3. Time for a pint

Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Pupils at Brierton School admire this 24 inch flat screen TV bought with cash won in a draw organised by Lightwater Valley.

4. On screen

Photo: Hartlepool Mail

