Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Do you recognise anyone?

Here are 17 retro photos of people out and about in Hartlepool in 2012

By Madeleine Raine
Published 24th May 2025, 11:10 BST
Do you recognise anyone?

From days at school to braving the Boxing Day dip, there are plenty of memories here of people enjoying themselves back in 2012.

Crimdon dippers take part in the Boxing Day dip to raise funds for George Carr.

1. Crimdon dippers

Crimdon dippers take part in the Boxing Day dip to raise funds for George Carr. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
St Hild's School pupils Rebecca McMenemy and Rebecca Robinson are happy with their GCSE exam results.

2. Results time

St Hild's School pupils Rebecca McMenemy and Rebecca Robinson are happy with their GCSE exam results. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Deborah and Andrew Mullen are crowned winners of the 2012 Hartlepool Mail bride of the year competition.

3. Happy couple

Deborah and Andrew Mullen are crowned winners of the 2012 Hartlepool Mail bride of the year competition. Photo: TY

Photo Sales
Landlady of The Causeway Thema Adams makes her famous corned beef pie as 2012 corned beef pie winner Gill Murray holds her trophy.

4. Ready, steady, cook

Landlady of The Causeway Thema Adams makes her famous corned beef pie as 2012 corned beef pie winner Gill Murray holds her trophy. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice